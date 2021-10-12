Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 263,302 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,944,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,302 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.95% of AmerisourceBergen worth $222,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total transaction of $2,957,903.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total value of $681,731.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,203,082.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,651 shares of company stock valued at $7,969,526 over the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABC opened at $122.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. The company has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.32 and a 200 day moving average of $119.08. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $92.24 and a 12 month high of $128.87.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.11.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

