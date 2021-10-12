Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $210.57 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 925,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,419 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Eli Lilly and worth $210,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,278,000 after buying an additional 14,060,388 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,395 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth approximately $240,526,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,349,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,069,000 after acquiring an additional 908,748 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 10,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.02, for a total value of $2,555,075.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 503,395 shares of company stock valued at $130,752,784. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $233.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $275.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.89 and its 200 day moving average is $222.80.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.22.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

