Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $218.09 Million Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 765,798 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,695 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 1.98% of Watsco worth $218,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $274.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $276.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.10. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.25 and a 12-month high of $307.81.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 111.27%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WSO. Loop Capital began coverage on Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens raised Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.33.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

