Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,527 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 1.18% of MarketAxess worth $206,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 15.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,544,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,643,382,000 after purchasing an additional 78,312 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 17.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,367,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 18.5% in the second quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 644.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,184 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MKTX. Raymond James decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $459.00 to $441.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $526.00.

MarketAxess stock opened at $402.96 on Tuesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $402.70 and a one year high of $606.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $450.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $466.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.23 and a beta of 0.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The firm had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 33.63%.

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total transaction of $121,762.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,149.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total value of $5,873,594.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 772,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,577,502.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,902 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,608 in the last three months. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

