Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 243,061 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,395,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,061 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $285,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 230.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $174.79 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.96%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. G.Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.08.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

