Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,728,403 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 82,669 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 6.74% of Bank of Hawaii worth $228,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,860,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $325,146,000 after purchasing an additional 102,251 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,414,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,109,000 after buying an additional 687,337 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,288,000 after buying an additional 201,596 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 612,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,563,000 after buying an additional 10,274 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,862,000 after buying an additional 25,221 shares during the period. 71.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $81.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $99.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.17.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $167.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 72.54%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

In related news, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,505,881.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total transaction of $496,823.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,548,638. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

