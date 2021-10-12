Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 170,791 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,404,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,791 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.70% of L3Harris Technologies worth $303,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,029,000 after acquiring an additional 716,260 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,603,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,417,000 after acquiring an additional 117,923 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,777,000 after purchasing an additional 186,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,508,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,443,000 after purchasing an additional 43,764 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 9.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,117,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,115,000 after purchasing an additional 175,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $235.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $236.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.64.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LHX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.69.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total transaction of $1,929,610.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 2,826 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.36, for a total value of $636,867.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,259,576.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 423,000 shares of company stock valued at $97,577,351 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

