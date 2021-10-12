Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 72,776 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 756,547 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 72,776 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 1.05% of United Rentals worth $240,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 153.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on URI. Citigroup upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on United Rentals from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.64.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $342.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.25 and a 52-week high of $369.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $345.69 and a 200-day moving average of $330.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

