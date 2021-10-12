Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 516,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,334 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 1.27% of Tyler Technologies worth $231,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 19,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,991,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 52.4% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 27,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,656,000 after buying an additional 9,622 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 54.8% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 192,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,058,000 after buying an additional 68,108 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 850,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,576,000 after buying an additional 27,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Shares of TYL stock opened at $475.81 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.80 and a 12 month high of $498.98. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.91 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $474.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $451.17.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $405.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.85 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TYL shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 target price (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $522.46.

In other news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total value of $3,006,468.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.44, for a total transaction of $345,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,734,497.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,729 shares of company stock valued at $10,036,591. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.