Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Stock Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 869,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 31,621 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 6.34% of WD-40 worth $221,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 3.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 0.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 during the first quarter worth $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 0.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 0.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WDFC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total transaction of $324,050.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Garry O. Ridge sold 24,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.17, for a total transaction of $5,933,104.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,744,419.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,819 shares of company stock valued at $8,295,770 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

WDFC opened at $228.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $234.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.05. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $333.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

