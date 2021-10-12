Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Insider Sells $838,480.00 in Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $838,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NBIX traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.86. The stock had a trading volume of 566,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.69. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.77 and a 52 week high of $120.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 35.34%. The company had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.47 million. As a group, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 222,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,646,000 after purchasing an additional 40,878 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 144,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,959,000 after purchasing an additional 29,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

