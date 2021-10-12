NeuroPace, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NPCE) Lock-Up Period To Expire on October 19th

NeuroPace’s (NASDAQ:NPCE) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, October 19th. NeuroPace had issued 6,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 22nd. The total size of the offering was $102,000,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NPCE. Robert W. Baird began coverage on NeuroPace in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeuroPace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

NPCE stock opened at $16.56 on Tuesday. NeuroPace has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $27.38. The company has a quick ratio of 18.32, a current ratio of 19.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.63.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $12.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.49 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that NeuroPace will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPCE. FMR LLC acquired a new position in NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at about $25,219,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at about $12,084,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at about $9,582,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at about $7,959,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at about $6,946,000. 44.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

