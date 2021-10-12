Neutrino USD (USDN) Price Down 0.3% This Week

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. During the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $562.80 million and approximately $18.40 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00001740 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00063194 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.19 or 0.00124653 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00077600 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,229.36 or 0.99866100 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,487.64 or 0.06194225 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 574,495,135 coins and its circulating supply is 574,494,552 coins. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

