Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) PT Lowered to C$1.25 at Scotiabank

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NCU. Haywood Securities cut their price objective on shares of Nevada Copper to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Nevada Copper to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.50 to C$0.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$0.56.

TSE:NCU traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,308,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,967. The stock has a market capitalization of C$170.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.24. Nevada Copper has a 52 week low of C$0.49 and a 52 week high of C$3.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.16.

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The mining company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nevada Copper will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Nevada Copper Company Profile

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

