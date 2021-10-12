Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Trading Up 12.7%

Shares of Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU) were up 12.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.89 and last traded at C$0.89. Approximately 773,497 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 392,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

NCU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Haywood Securities reduced their target price on shares of Nevada Copper to C$1.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Nevada Copper from C$0.50 to C$0.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Nevada Copper from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Nevada Copper to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nevada Copper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$0.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.16, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$173.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.24.

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The mining company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Nevada Copper Corp. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nevada Copper Company Profile (TSE:NCU)

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

