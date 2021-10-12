Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Trading Up 12.7%

Shares of Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU) were up 12.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.89 and last traded at C$0.89. Approximately 773,497 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 392,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.
NCU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Haywood Securities reduced their target price on shares of Nevada Copper to C$1.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Nevada Copper from C$0.50 to C$0.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Nevada Copper from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Nevada Copper to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nevada Copper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$0.34.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.16, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$173.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.24.
Nevada Copper Company Profile (TSE:NCU)
Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.
