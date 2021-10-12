New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Trading Up 7.1%

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)’s stock price was up 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.29. Approximately 153,656 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,639,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NGD shares. Raymond James set a $2.00 target price on shares of New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cormark restated a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $885.10 million, a P/E ratio of -124.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $198.20 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 562.5% during the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 37,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Gold in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Fore Capital LLC acquired a new position in New Gold in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Gold in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in New Gold by 53.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 17,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

