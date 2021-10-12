New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,155,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462,691 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.36% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $50,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3,059.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EDU. Bank of America downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.45.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $7.56. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

