New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Stock Price Down 4%

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s share price fell 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.13 and last traded at $2.15. 1,043,897 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 42,220,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.
EDU has been the topic of several research reports. DBS Vickers cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Benchmark downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, CLSA downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.45.
The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.56.
About New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)
New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.
