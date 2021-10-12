New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Stock Price Down 4%

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s share price fell 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.13 and last traded at $2.15. 1,043,897 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 42,220,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

EDU has been the topic of several research reports. DBS Vickers cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Benchmark downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, CLSA downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.45.

The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.56.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,668,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,330.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 126,470 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 912.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,031,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,434,000 after buying an additional 7,237,455 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,039.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,655,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,182,000 after buying an additional 63,541,185 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,410,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,119,000 after buying an additional 528,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

