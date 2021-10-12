New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Short Interest Update

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NDVLY stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $2.24. 1,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,041. New World Development has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $2.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.47.

New World Development Company Profile

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and internationally. Its property portfolio comprises residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as provides protection and savings-related life and medical insurance products.

