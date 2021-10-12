New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Short Interest Update

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NDVLY stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $2.24. 1,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,041. New World Development has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $2.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.47.
New World Development Company Profile
See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?
Receive News & Ratings for New World Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New World Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.