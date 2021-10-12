Newcore Gold (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Shares Up 16.6%

Shares of Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) shot up 16.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49. 5,159 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 7,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Separately, Raymond James cut Newcore Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43.

Newcore Gold Ltd. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in the Enchi Gold project, located in Ghana. The company was founded on January 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

