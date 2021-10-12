Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) Short Interest Up 2,162.5% in September

Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 2,162.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NRGOF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.07. 21,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,230. Newrange Gold has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12.
About Newrange Gold
