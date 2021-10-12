Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) Short Interest Up 2,162.5% in September

Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 2,162.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NRGOF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.07. 21,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,230. Newrange Gold has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12.

About Newrange Gold

Newrange Gold Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition and exploration of precious metal and base metal projects. It operates the Pamlico, El Dovio, and Yarumalito projects. The company was founded by Nathan A. Tewalt and Robert G. Carrington on May 16, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

