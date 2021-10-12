Newscrypto (NWC) Price Tops $0.80 on Major Exchanges

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 12th. In the last week, Newscrypto has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001427 BTC on exchanges. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $120.95 million and approximately $8.15 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Newscrypto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00063239 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.60 or 0.00125238 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00077577 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,339.41 or 0.99943183 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,499.02 or 0.06207087 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newscrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newscrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.