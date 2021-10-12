Newton (NEW) Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 12th. During the last week, Newton has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Newton coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Newton has a total market cap of $8.35 million and $3.93 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00062993 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.98 or 0.00124396 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00077139 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,292.09 or 1.00069819 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,474.81 or 0.06177139 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

