NEXT (NEXT) Market Capitalization Achieves $737,389.39

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 12th. One NEXT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC on exchanges. NEXT has a total market capitalization of $737,389.39 and $590.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NEXT has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NEXT alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.95 or 0.00297715 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004852 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000672 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000087 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.