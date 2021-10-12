NEXT (NEXT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $601.00

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One NEXT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT has a total market capitalization of $750,178.49 and $601.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NEXT has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEXT alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.47 or 0.00308379 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004906 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000688 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000091 BTC.

NEXT Coin Profile

NEXT (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.