NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Mirova

Mirova grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 0.6% of Mirova’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Mirova’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in NextEra Energy by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.62. The stock had a trading volume of 201,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,831,714. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.86. The company has a market cap of $154.21 billion, a PE ratio of 49.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

