NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,185,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 258,172 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 0.9% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.42% of NextEra Energy worth $505,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,557,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,938,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,015 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,481,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,226,950,000 after buying an additional 415,144 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,145,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,402,995,000 after purchasing an additional 619,582 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,332,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,196,816,000 after buying an additional 144,825 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,153,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,037,133,000 after purchasing an additional 546,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.78. 174,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,831,714. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.86. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $154.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

