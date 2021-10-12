NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Holdings Decreased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,331,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,959 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 13.87% of NextGen Healthcare worth $154,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2,393.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 175.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXGN opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.25 million, a P/E ratio of 72.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.34 and a 1-year high of $23.80.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $146.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.97 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 2.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,348.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

