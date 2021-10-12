NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Holdings Decreased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,331,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,959 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 13.87% of NextGen Healthcare worth $154,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2,393.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 175.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NXGN opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.25 million, a P/E ratio of 72.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.34 and a 1-year high of $23.80.
In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,348.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.
NextGen Healthcare Company Profile
NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.
