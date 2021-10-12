NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.87 and last traded at $18.86. 3,671 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 3,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.84.

Several research firms have weighed in on NFYEF. National Bank Financial cut NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. TD Securities cut NFI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. CIBC lowered their price objective on NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average of $22.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a $0.6628 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

NFI Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NFYEF)

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

