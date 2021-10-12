NFTb (NFTB) Trading 12.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

NFTb (CURRENCY:NFTB) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One NFTb coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000539 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NFTb has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. NFTb has a market cap of $31.95 million and approximately $5.65 million worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00062727 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.03 or 0.00123777 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00077318 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,608.68 or 0.99710857 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,456.86 or 0.06198434 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NFTb Coin Profile

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket

NFTb Coin Trading

