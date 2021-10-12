NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,300,443 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 83,593 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 2.1% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned about 0.15% of NIKE worth $355,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 2.7% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in NIKE by 23.1% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,531,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $203,618,000 after buying an additional 287,639 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in NIKE by 12.4% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 24,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel lifted its position in NIKE by 37.9% during the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 6.4% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $2,090,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,671 shares of company stock valued at $11,230,087. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.12. 129,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,562,027. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.80 and a 52 week high of $174.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.48.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.94.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

