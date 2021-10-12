Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.30

Shares of Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.30 and last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nippon Paint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Nippon Paint alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average is $15.78. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 1.62.

Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Nippon Paint had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion.

About Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF)

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the management and strategies of its group companies that is involved in the manufacture and sale of paints and fine chemicals. It offers automotive and industrial-use coatings and trade-use paints. It also provides surface treatments and fine chemical products.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Paint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Paint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.