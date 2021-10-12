NiSource (NYSE:NI) Raised to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

NiSource (NYSE:NI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

NYSE:NI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,908,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634,767. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average of $25.10. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32. NiSource has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $26.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,687.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

