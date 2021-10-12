Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CLSA upgraded Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Get Nissan Motor alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSANY opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.57. Nissan Motor has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $12.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.36.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.62 billion. Nissan Motor had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. Analysts predict that Nissan Motor will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.