NIX (NIX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $23,851.00

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. NIX has a total market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $23,851.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NIX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, NIX has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NIX alerts:

Jigstack (STAK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000024 BTC.

STRAKS (STAK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StarMiner (ORE) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Absorber Protocol (ABS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000574 BTC.

NIX Coin Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,238,466 coins. The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.