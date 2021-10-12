NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,006,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,670 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.17% of NMI worth $22,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NMI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in NMI by 1,657.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NMI by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in NMI in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in NMI by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Get NMI alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NMIH. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $26.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.94.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. NMI had a net margin of 43.40% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $120.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.61 million. Analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMI Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.