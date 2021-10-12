NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Barclays

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $34.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 46.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, NMI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Shares of NMIH opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average is $22.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NMI has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $26.82.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.61 million. NMI had a net margin of 43.40% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Equities research analysts predict that NMI will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMIH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in NMI in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in NMI by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 408,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,664,000 after purchasing an additional 79,207 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in NMI by 19.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 118,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 19,393 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NMI by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,037,000 after acquiring an additional 82,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in NMI in the first quarter valued at about $628,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

