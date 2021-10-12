NOIA Network 24-Hour Volume Hits $4.90 Million (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One NOIA Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NOIA Network has traded 74% higher against the dollar. NOIA Network has a market cap of $89.37 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00043666 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.38 or 0.00216051 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.50 or 0.00093448 BTC.

NOIA Network Profile

NOIA Network (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 coins. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network . NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

NOIA Network Coin Trading

