Noir (NOR) One Day Volume Tops $358.00

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 12th. Noir has a total market cap of $230,216.19 and approximately $358.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Noir has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Noir coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.25 or 0.00096462 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $235.57 or 0.00418831 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00012831 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00033998 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00010275 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Noir (CRYPTO:NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,466,241 coins. The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

