Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$7.58, with a volume of 7877 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.87.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSR. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Nomad Royalty from C$18.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outpeform” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.95, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.09. The stock has a market cap of C$427.75 million and a PE ratio of 35.77.

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$5.64 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Nomad Royalty’s payout ratio is 71.14%.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

