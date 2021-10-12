Nord/LB Reiterates “€65.00” Price Target for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €65.00 ($76.47) price target by analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.54% from the stock’s current price.

DPW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €63.94 ($75.22).

Shares of DPW opened at €52.19 ($61.40) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €57.77 and its 200 day moving average price is €55.02. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

