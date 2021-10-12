Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.91

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.91 and traded as high as $17.35. Northern Technologies International shares last traded at $17.09, with a volume of 6,324 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Technologies International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Technologies International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $155.69 million, a PE ratio of 61.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is presently 866.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTIC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 37.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

