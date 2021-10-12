Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,839 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Northern Trust worth $20,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NTRS. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 10,444.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 34.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 177.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

NTRS opened at $115.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.09. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $76.20 and a 12 month high of $123.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.70.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.81.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.