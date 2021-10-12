Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,502 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PPL. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 547.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 4,285.7% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 44.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPL opened at $28.19 on Tuesday. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $30.81. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PPL to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.58.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

