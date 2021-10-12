Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 283.3% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total value of $7,572,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total transaction of $11,731,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,517 shares of company stock valued at $30,589,316. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,674.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,617.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1,527.72. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,085.85 and a twelve month high of $1,738.78.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $30.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. Citigroup increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,661.53.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

