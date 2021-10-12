Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 1,700 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 320.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 256.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

IYW opened at $102.61 on Tuesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $72.39 and a 12-month high of $109.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.65.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.