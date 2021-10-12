Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 35,054 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 1,418.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,054 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,543.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,081,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,107 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,254,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,686 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,736 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,496.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,277,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,098 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 252.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 899,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,824,000 after acquiring an additional 644,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.75.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $44.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.83 and a beta of 1.42. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $29.79 and a twelve month high of $50.91. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.89.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $378.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.90 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 83.79%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.