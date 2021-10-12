Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 8,285 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 29,700 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,581,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Sanofi stock opened at $48.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $54.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.14 and its 200 day moving average is $51.31. The company has a market capitalization of $122.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

