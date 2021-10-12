Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 180.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,431 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Watsco in the first quarter worth $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Watsco in the first quarter worth $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Watsco by 14.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Watsco in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Watsco in the second quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

WSO opened at $274.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.77. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.25 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.10.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens upgraded Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.33.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

