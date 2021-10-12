Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $1.85 Million Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,774 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Biogen by 1.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 0.8% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Biogen by 0.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 1.5% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $285.59 on Tuesday. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $318.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.48. The company has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price target on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.18.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

